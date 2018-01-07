Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closures: Jan. 8–12

Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closures: Jan. 8–12January 7, 2018, 2:15 PM HST (Updated January 7, 2018, 11:06 AM) · 0 Comments
The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Monday through Friday, Jan. 8 through 12, 2018.
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
For information about statewide closures, go online.
Volcano Road/Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11)
Keaʻau Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of Kea‘au Pahoa Bypass Road Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 8 to 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.
Volcano Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 25 and 28 Monday through Friday, Jan. 8 through 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement reconstruction.
Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19)
Hakalau Alternating lane closures on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 Monday through Friday, Jan. 8 through 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge.