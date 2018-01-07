Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closures: Jan. 8–12

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Monday through Friday, Jan. 8 through 12, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

Volcano Road/Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11)

Keaʻau Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of Kea‘au Pahoa Bypass Road Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 8 to 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volcano Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 25 and 28 Monday through Friday, Jan. 8 through 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement reconstruction.

Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19)

Hakalau Alternating lane closures on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 Monday through Friday, Jan. 8 through 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge.