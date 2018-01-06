January 06, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade winds will continue through Sunday, with moderate trades on Monday. A weak front approaching the islands from the northwest will produce lighter winds from Tuesday into mid-week. A mostly dry weather pattern will persist today, with brief showers over windward areas. An increase in low-level moisture moving in from the east will bring more windward showers from tonight and Sunday into early next week, but most leeward areas should remain dry. Also, expect an increase in showers Tuesday night and Wednesday over Kauai and Oahu ahead of the front.

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with an east wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 10 mph.