January 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a north northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Synopsis

A dry trade wind pattern is expected through the week as high pressure prevails over the region. Trades will briefly weaken over the smaller northwest islands through tonight as a front passes to the north.

