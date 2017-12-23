HPD ALERT: Two Inmates Escaped From Kulani Prison

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two inmates who escaped from the Kulani Correctional Facility in Hilo.

Matthew Alani, 25, and Lorrin Nakapalau, 39, are being sought after they were discovered missing at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Hawai‘i County Police were notified immediately.

How they escaped is under investigation.

Alani is described as Hawaiian, 5-feet-6 to 7-inches tall, 180 to 220 pounds, with short black/brown hair, brown eyes, a tan complexion and numerous tattoos, including a large one across his neck. He is known to frequent the Kona area and was serving time for a robbery conviction.

His next parole hearing is scheduled for June 2018.

Nakapalau is described as Hawaiian, 6-feet to 5-feet-8-inches tall, 160 pounds, with black/brown hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion. He is also known to frequent the Kona area and was serving time for an escape conviction.

His parole hearing is scheduled for June 2018.

If either Alani or Nakapalau are seen, do not approach them; call 911 and report their location.

Kulani Correctional Facility is located on the slope of Mauna Loa, approximately 20 miles east of Hilo. It is a work-camp type of facility that consists of dorm-style housing for minimum and community custody, sentenced male inmates who are nearing the end of their sentence and preparing for release. All inmates participate in education and/or substance abuse treatment programs.