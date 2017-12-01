Threat of Unsettled Weather Continues for Big Island

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Friday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 p.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing drizzle is possible for Big Island summits through Friday at 6 a.m.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast through the weekend with unsettled weather expected to continue through at least Friday. Weather conditions should gradually improve this weekend. The trade winds will weaken on Monday as a cold front approaches. The cold front along with a band of light showers is expected to move through the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong north to northeast winds should fill in behind it. Cooler and drier conditions are expected by the middle of the week.

Today

We expect northeast winds up to 15 to 20 mph. Cloudy skies are forecast with frequent windward showers and numerous leeward showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall is possible. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

UV index at 5 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with frequent windward showers and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 67° to 72°. Winds are expected to be northeast up to 15 to 20 mph.

