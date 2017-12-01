AD
Threat of Unsettled Weather Continues for Big Island

By Malika Dudley
December 1, 2017, 1:45 AM HST (Updated November 30, 2017, 9:50 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Kumu Belcher

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Friday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 p.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing drizzle is possible for Big Island summits through Friday at 6 a.m.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, chance of cloud cover, projected localized weather conditions, vog/SO2 forecast and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast through the weekend with unsettled weather expected to continue through at least Friday. Weather conditions should gradually improve this weekend. The trade winds will weaken on Monday as a cold front approaches. The cold front along with a band of light showers is expected to move through the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong north to northeast winds should fill in behind it. Cooler and drier conditions are expected by the middle of the week.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds up to 15 to 20 mph. Cloudy skies are forecast with frequent windward showers and numerous leeward showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall is possible. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

    UV index at 5 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with frequent windward showers and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 67° to 72°. Winds are expected to be northeast up to 15 to 20 mph.

     

    Our Big Island Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    **Click here for your detailed Big Island surf report.**

    Malika Dudley
