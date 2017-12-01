AD
ADVERTISEMENT

NNW Holds Today at Advisory Levels

By Malika Dudley
December 1, 2017, 1:01 AM HST (Updated November 30, 2017, 9:53 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: James Grenz

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Friday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 p.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Big Island Surf Forecast

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to a couple of feet overhead. By sunset waves could get up to double overhead or more at the best exposures.

    Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or more today. Wrap from the northwest swell could bring up to chest/shoulder high waves.

    South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or more today. Possibly up to chest high on the sets for spots open to the northwest wrap.

    Our current north-northwest has peaked and is expected to hold at advisory levels through Friday before fading over the weekend. A new swell is forecast to begin filling in Sunday and Sunday night. Near advisory level surf is expected Monday. Tuesday we could be at warning levels.

    A northeast reinforcement is forecast for the weekend.

    A small, long-period south swell is forecast to fill in Saturday and linger through Sunday morning.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Big Island weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Big Island tsunami damage in 2011. She is a Certified Meteorologist and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a BA in Speech Communication and French. Malika leads the Big Island Now weather team and enjoys conducting video interviews for Big Island Now's news and entertainment sections. The former Miss Hawaii is also a black belt in karate, avid waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host and mommy blogger.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD