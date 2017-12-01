NNW Holds Today at Advisory Levels

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Friday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 p.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to a couple of feet overhead. By sunset waves could get up to double overhead or more at the best exposures.

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or more today. Wrap from the northwest swell could bring up to chest/shoulder high waves.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or more today. Possibly up to chest high on the sets for spots open to the northwest wrap.

Our current north-northwest has peaked and is expected to hold at advisory levels through Friday before fading over the weekend. A new swell is forecast to begin filling in Sunday and Sunday night. Near advisory level surf is expected Monday. Tuesday we could be at warning levels.

A northeast reinforcement is forecast for the weekend.

A small, long-period south swell is forecast to fill in Saturday and linger through Sunday morning.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

