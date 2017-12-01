AD
Hawai‘i Island Chocolate Festival Seeking Beneficiaries

By Big Island Now
December 1, 2017, 1:27 PM HST (Updated December 1, 2017, 1:28 PM) · 0 Comments
The Big Island Chocolate Festival invites nonprofit organizations to apply as a beneficiary of the seventh annual event that will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 27 and 28, 2018, at the Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel.

The festival annually awards nonprofits a portion of event proceeds and last year $17,500 was given to four beneficiaries.

Displaying their 2017 beneficiary checks with Kona Cacao Association President Farsheed Bonakdar (center) are (L–R): Ashley Pendergast of Waimea Country School’s Na Keiki Aloha ‘Aina program, Heidi Noche and Dana Mattos of Kona Dance & Performing Arts, Patti Kimball and Nem Lau of Kona Kohala Chefs Association’s high school culinary program and Kayla Strom and Ambi Diggins of Kona Pacific Public Charter School.

Beneficiaries should be associated with culinary education, cacao farming/education, local chocolate, farming or sustainability. Awards will be given ranging from $500 to $6,000 and beneficiaries are expected to provide volunteers and support event execution.

Visit Kona Cacao Association for application details; the deadline to enter is Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Beneficiaries will be selected and notified by Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

