Hawai‘i Island Chocolate Festival Seeking Beneficiaries

The Big Island Chocolate Festival invites nonprofit organizations to apply as a beneficiary of the seventh annual event that will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 27 and 28, 2018, at the Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel.

The festival annually awards nonprofits a portion of event proceeds and last year $17,500 was given to four beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries should be associated with culinary education, cacao farming/education, local chocolate, farming or sustainability. Awards will be given ranging from $500 to $6,000 and beneficiaries are expected to provide volunteers and support event execution.

Visit Kona Cacao Association for application details; the deadline to enter is Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Beneficiaries will be selected and notified by Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.