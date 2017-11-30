AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Forecast: Wet Trade Wind Weather Continues

By Malika Dudley
November 30, 2017, 1:11 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2017, 8:19 PM) · 0 Comments
×

NO SLIDESHOW

Image: JAMES GRENZ

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Thursday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Friday for east winds up to 25 knots and seas from 9 to 14 feet.

Winter Weather Advisory: Periods of snow and accumulations up to 2 inches are possible for Big Island summits through Thursday at 6 p.m.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, chance of cloud cover, projected localized weather conditions, vog/SO2 forecast and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    Trade winds are expected through the weekend. A disturbance high in the atmosphere is lingering near the state through about Saturday before drifting south on Sunday. This means wet trade conditions are forecast with improving conditions on Sunday. The trade winds are expected to weaken early next week.

     

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today 

    We expect east winds up to 15 to 25 mph. Cloudy skies are forecast with showers likely in windward spots and upslope in leeward areas. Scattered showers for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 80° to 85°.

    UV index at 6 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely and clearing skies for leeward spots. Low temperatures from 67° to 72°. Winds are expected to be east up to 15 to 25 mph.

     

    Our Big Island Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    **Click here for your detailed Big Island surf report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Big Island tsunami damage in 2011. She is a Certified Meteorologist and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a BA in Speech Communication and French. Malika leads the Big Island Now weather team and enjoys conducting video interviews for Big Island Now's news and entertainment sections. The former Miss Hawaii is also a black belt in karate, avid waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host and mommy blogger.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD