Today’s Forecast: Wet Trade Wind Weather Continues

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Thursday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Friday for east winds up to 25 knots and seas from 9 to 14 feet.

Winter Weather Advisory: Periods of snow and accumulations up to 2 inches are possible for Big Island summits through Thursday at 6 p.m.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are expected through the weekend. A disturbance high in the atmosphere is lingering near the state through about Saturday before drifting south on Sunday. This means wet trade conditions are forecast with improving conditions on Sunday. The trade winds are expected to weaken early next week.

Today

We expect east winds up to 15 to 25 mph. Cloudy skies are forecast with showers likely in windward spots and upslope in leeward areas. Scattered showers for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 80° to 85°.

UV index at 6 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely and clearing skies for leeward spots. Low temperatures from 67° to 72°. Winds are expected to be east up to 15 to 25 mph.

