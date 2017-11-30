Surf Advisory Continues as Large NW Fills in

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Thursday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas. Grounds are already saturated from earlier rains.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Friday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Friday for east winds up to 25 knots and seas from 9 to 14 feet.

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to a couple of feet overhead. By sunset waves could get up to double overhead or more at the best exposures.

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Wrap from the north swell could bring up to head high waves (spots north of Kalaoa).

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current north-northwest has peaked and is fading. A new and larger north-northwest swell has begun filling in overnight and is expected to peak at advisory levels Thursday. Another large swell from the north-northwest is forecast for Tuesday of next week.

A small, long-period south swell is forecast to fill in Saturday and linger through Sunday morning.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Big Island weather report.**