VIDEO: Hawai‘i Emergency & Climate Change Preparedness

The West Hawaiʻi community learned about plans for addressing the fragility of island living, including Hawaiʻi’s vulnerabilities to emergencies, disasters and supply-chain disruptions, in a forum held on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Attendees of the forum discovered through the panelists and audience input what happens when island residents and businesses are left without electricity, clean water and essential services for an extended period, and how Hawaiʻi Island residents can better prepare now for future emergencies.

During the forum, residents also determined the true readiness of HELCO, county officials and government emergency agencies when facing major service disruptions ranging from power grid failures to food and fuel shortages.

Attendees were reminded of the importance of this forum though a UN World Risk Report (issued Nov. 7, 2017 that concluded in its 171-nation finding that Pacific island states (including Hawaiʻi) remain most at risk to natural disasters, ranging from cyclones to earthquakes, and need to improve on preparedness.

Forum presenters included: