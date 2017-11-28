VIDEO: Hawai‘i Announcement of Attack Warning Siren

In a press conference given on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, Gov. David Ige, Director of Emergency Management Major General Arthur J. Logan and Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi presented the tone and discussed the need for the Attack Warning Signal, how it will be used and what their agencies are doing to prepare our state for a nuclear threat.

On Dec. 1, 2017 at 11:45 a.m., there will be a siren sounding by the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HEMA), formally known as Hawai‘i State Civil Defense Agency.

HEMA will sound and incorporate an Attack Warning Signal into the December test of the Emergency Alert Siren System.

This will just be a test, but HEMA needs to know who does not hear it at any particular location.