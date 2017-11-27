Maunakea Summit Road Closed Due to Snow, Hail

Maunakea Summit Road Closed Due to Snow, HailNovember 27, 2017, 4:45 PM HST (Updated November 27, 2017, 4:45 PM) · 11 Comments
Maunakea Rangers have announced that the road to the summit of Maunakea is closed at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200-foot elevation due to hail and snowfall accumulating on the roadways causing unsafe road conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through Tuesday afternoon.
The NWS will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and this message will be updated as conditions change.