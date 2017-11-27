AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Maunakea Summit Road Closed Due to Snow, Hail

By Big Island Now
November 27, 2017, 4:45 PM HST (Updated November 27, 2017, 4:45 PM) · 11 Comments
×

Maunakea Rangers have announced that the road to the summit of Maunakea is closed at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200-foot elevation due to hail and snowfall accumulating on the roadways causing unsafe road conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NWS will continue to monitor weather and road conditions and this message will be updated as conditions change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 11 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD