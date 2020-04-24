PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP & HAWAII NEWS NOW PRESENT: HALE TO HALE

Our healthcare workers are at the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response. They go to work every day to keep us, and our community safe. To say “MAHALO” does not seem like enough, and that’s why Pacific Media Group and Hawaii News Now dedicates “Hale to Hale: A Concert for Hawaii’s Healthcare Heroes.”

Featuring some of Hawaii’s notable musicians and special guests, we honor our healthcare heroes as we unite through music. Hosted by Pacific Media Group radio personalities and Hawaii News Now’s Kanoe Gibson.

STREAMING TIMES

Monday, April 27

at 9:30PM

Sunday, May 3

at 12:00PM

Sunday, May 10

at 3:00PM