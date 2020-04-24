PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP & HAWAII NEWS NOW PRESENT: HALE TO HALE
Our healthcare workers are at the front line of the COVID-19 outbreak response. They go to work every day to keep us, and our community safe. To say “MAHALO” does not seem like enough, and that’s why Pacific Media Group and Hawaii News Now dedicates “Hale to Hale: A Concert for Hawaii’s Healthcare Heroes.”
Featuring some of Hawaii’s notable musicians and special guests, we honor our healthcare heroes as we unite through music. Hosted by Pacific Media Group radio personalities and Hawaii News Now’s Kanoe Gibson.
STREAMING TIMES
Monday, April 27
at 9:30PM
at 9:30PM
Sunday, May 3
at 12:00PM
at 12:00PM
Sunday, May 10
at 3:00PM
at 3:00PM