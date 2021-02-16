US Attorney for Hawaii Kenji Price to Resign

US Attorney Kenji M. Price for the District of Hawai‘i offered his letter of resignation to President Joe Biden on Feb. 12.

On Feb. 9, Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson instructed most presidentially-appointed US Attorneys, which included Price, to submit their resignations. These resignations were requested to be effective Feb. 28.

Price offered his resignation to be effective Feb. 21.

“Serving as US Attorney for the District of Hawai‘i — the chief federal law enforcement officer in the District — is a privilege that I will forever cherish,” Price stated in a press release this morning, Feb. 16. “The career attorneys, professional staff, and contractors in my office do tremendous work day-in and day-out enforcing the law and defending the interests of the United States in civil litigation.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Price said, his office conducted (and continues to conduct) their affairs with the courage, character, and professionalism that exemplifies the finest traditions of the US Department of Justice.

“I truly stand on the shoulders of giants, and look forward to hearing about the fantastic work that my office will continue to do in the months and years to come, working hand in glove with our state and local partners and the broader federal law enforcement community,” Price added.