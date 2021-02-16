Mahukona Beach Park Closed Due to High Surf

Mahukona Beach Park is closed due to high surf.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for west-facing shores through Tuesday evening. The affected areas include north- and west-facing shores from Kona and Kohala. Surf is expected to peak between 6 and 9 feet in some areas.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A high surf advisory means strong breaking waves, significant shore-break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous, exercise caution.

Ocean users should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.