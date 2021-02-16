Mahukona Beach Park Closed Due to High Surf

By Big Island Now
February 16, 2021, 10:07 AM HST (Updated February 16, 2021, 11:05 AM)
×

Mahukona Beach Park is closed due to high surf.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for west-facing shores through Tuesday evening. The affected areas include north- and west-facing shores from Kona and Kohala. Surf is expected to peak between 6 and 9 feet in some areas.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A high surf advisory means strong breaking waves, significant shore-break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous, exercise caution.

Ocean users should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments