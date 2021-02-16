Located Runaway Teen Disappears Again

A recently located runaway teen has disappeared again.

Avamaria Johnson, 17, of Kona, was found in Kona on Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. in good health. However, a few hours later the teen was again reported as a runaway.

According to Hawai‘i Police Department, Avamaria was last seen walking on the 200 block of Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona on Monday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 p.m. wearing a black sweatshirt and jean shorts.

Avamaria is described as a Caucasian female, 5-feet-3-inches tall, approximately 120 pounds, with blonde hair. She also has a tattoo on her right hand that says, “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or Officer Patrick Robinson of Kona Patrol at 808-326-4646 ext. 253.