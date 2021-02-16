High Surf Expected Off Big Island Through Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has yet again extended a high surf advisory for Hawai‘i County.

Surf of 6 to 9 feet is expected across west-facing shores of the Big Island through 6 pm Tuesday evening.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.