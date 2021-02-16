February 16, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 16, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 16, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 16, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light north wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a light northeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
