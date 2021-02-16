February 16, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light north wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a light northeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

:

Looking Ahead