DOH Reports 17 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 17 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 26,906. Zero new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 50 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1%.

Zero new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. It was the second consecutive day for the county with no new cases. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

Authorities remind people to continue following social distancing protocol despite lower numbers in recent days.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,633

Hawai‘i: 2,216

Maui: 1,950

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 108

Moloka‘i: 27

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 793

A total of 1,800 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 426 people have died.