Police Seek Wanted Big Island Woman

Big Island authorities are searching for a wanted individual.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance to locate Kelia Armstrong, 24, who escaped from police custody on Monday, Feb. 15 at approximately 11:45 am. Armstrong is described as a Caucasian female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the Pāhoa area wearing a light blue athletic sports top, black leggings and bare feet. Police ask anyone who see Armstrong or know her whereabouts to call 911. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.