High Surf Advisory Extended Through Monday

High Surf Advisory Extended Through MondayFebruary 15, 2021, 6:21 AM HST (Updated February 15, 2021, 6:25 AM)
The National Weather Service has extended a high surf advisory for the Big Island through 6 am Tuesday morning.
Surf along west-facing shores of the Big Island is expected to be 7 to 10 feet high.
Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.