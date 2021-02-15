Early Week Big Island COVID Testing Schedule

Coronavirus testing continues on the Big Island, despite a funding and healthcare push focused on administering COVID-19 vaccinations as quickly as possible.

Hawai‘i County scheduled three community testing sessions Monday. The first two were in South Kona at Greenwell Park in Captain Cook and in South Kohala at Waimea District Park. A third is scheduled in South Kona at Honaunau Rodeo Arena from 1–3 pm this afternoon.

Two community testing sites are setup for Tuesday. One is in Puna at The Hub, located at the corner of Highway 130 and Highway 132. Another is in Puna at Maku‘u Farmers Market. Stay tuned to Big Island Now and Pacific Media Group radio stations across the county for updates on testing sites and times of operation.

Testing is free and open to all members of the public. No insurance is required to receive a test, but bring an insurance card if you have one. Observe all social distancing protocols throughout the process.