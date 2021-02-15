Big Island Reports Zero Cases of COVID Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 35 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 26,889. Zero new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 53 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1%.

Zero new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,620

Hawai‘i: 2,216

Maui: 1,947

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 108

Moloka‘i: 27

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 792

A total of 1,800 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 426 people have died.