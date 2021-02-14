Temporary Water Shutoff Set For South Hilo

Water will be temporarily turned off in an area of South Hilo on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, between the hours of 8 am and 2 pm, to install a main valve.

Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time those affected may notice turbid and/or discolored water. Air pockets may also be trapped in plumbing, which will be released as water is initially used.

The affected area in South Hilo is as follows: All services along Kīlauea Avenue between Puainako Street and Lanikāula Street, including Ohea Street, Kāwili Street and all connecting side streets.

Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect their property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices the normal operation of which may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shutoff.

Anyone with questions may contact Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.