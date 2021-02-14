Police Seek Help Locating 35 Year Old Missing Person

Police seek information regarding a missing person. 35-year-old Tracy Warren was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 11 pm at a Kea‘au residence on Paradise Ala Kai Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Warren is described as 5’-11” tall, 120 pounds, with glasses, and long, black dreadlocks six inches past the shoulder. Warren was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with a dark cotton vest and black pants.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.