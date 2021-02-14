February 14, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 14, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 14, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 14, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 63. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 77. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Waimea
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Puna
Waikoloa
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov