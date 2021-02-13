Kaiser Administering COVID-19 Vaccine in Hilo, Kona

More than 100 sites in Hawai‘i are equipped and prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, as the state prepares for a potential increase in drug availability over the coming weeks.

Several vaccination sites exist on the Big Island beyond local hospitals. Kaiser Permanente is currently accepting inoculation appointments for individuals in groups 1A and 1B at its Kona Medical Office and Hilo Clinic.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Those appointments can be made online at kp.org/covidvaccine (scroll down to “How to book an appointment”) or by calling 808-334-4400.

For a full list of vaccination options on your island and across the state, as well as for directions on how to register and who is currently eligible, go to the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine information page.