High Surf Warning in Effect For Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for the Big Island, which is in effect through the weekend.

Surf six to eight feet high is expected across west-facing shores of the Big Island until 6 pm Sunday.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.