Health Dept. Reports 71 New COVID Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 71 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, raising the statewide total to 26,810. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 56 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.1%.

Two new cases were identified on the Big Island Saturday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed online.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,561

Hawai‘i: 2,213

Maui: 1,936

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 108

Moloka‘i: 26

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 787

A total of 1,792 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 425 people have died.