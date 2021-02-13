Big Island Road Closures, Feb. 13-19

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū: Alternating, single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 54 and 58, Ka‘alaiki Road and Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 14, from 8 am to 4 pm for landscape maintenance.

KONA: Single-lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 97 and 101, Haleili Street and Ke Alanui O Aoi, on Saturday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 am to 5 pm for landscape maintenance.

KONA: Single-lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 104 and 106, on Monday, Feb. 15, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 am to 5 pm for landscape maintenance.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Single-lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 10, Kahoa Place and Kulala Street, on Saturday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 14, from 8 am to 4 pm for landscape maintenance.

HILO: Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 11, Ka‘aukai Place and Old Māmalahoa Highway, on Monday, Feb. 15, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 am to 5 pm for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

HĀMĀKUA: Single-lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 40, Hawai‘i Belt Road and Chopper Boulevard, on Monday, Feb. 15, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 am to 5 pm for landscape maintenance.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10 and 18, Pāhoa Village Road and One‘ele Road, on Saturday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 14, from 8 am to 4 pm for landscape maintenance.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 16, Pāhoa Village Road and Kamaili Road, on Monday, Feb. 15, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 am to 5 pm for shoulder work.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 17 and 23, Ala Lokelani & Kaimu Chain of Craters Rd, on Monday, Feb. 15, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 am to 5 pm for landscape maintenance.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 19 and 21, Ilina Road and Malulhia Road, on Monday, Feb. 15, through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 am to 5 pm for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 27, Akana Place and Akoni Pule Highway, on Saturday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 14, from 8 am to 5 pm for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.