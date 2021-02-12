Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island Summits

By Big Island Now
February 12, 2021, 10:21 AM HST (Updated February 12, 2021, 10:21 AM)
3:18 AM HST Friday, Feb. 12, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY

* WHAT: Northeast winds to 45 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.

* WHERE: Big Island Summits.

* WHEN: Until 6 a.m. Saturday.

* IMPACTS: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

