Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island Summits

Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island SummitsFebruary 12, 2021, 10:21 AM HST (Updated February 12, 2021, 10:21 AM)
3:18 AM HST Friday, Feb. 12, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY
* WHAT: Northeast winds to 45 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.
* WHERE: Big Island Summits.
* WHEN: Until 6 a.m. Saturday.
* IMPACTS: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Wind Advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.