United Airlines Announces New Nonstop Flights to Hawai‘i

United Airlines will offer its first-ever nonstop service between Chicago and Kona starting this summer.

On Feb. 12, United announced it will also begin offering nonstop services from Orange County, California and Honolulu, starting May 6. Nonstop flights between Chicago and Kona and New York/Newark and Maui will start June 3.

With the additional new flights, United will offer nonstop service on more than 20 routes between the mainland and Hawai‘i. United’s Orange County – Honolulu service will be available for purchase on united.com beginning Feb. 13.

“We know customers are dreaming of summer getaways and we want United to be their top choice for travel to Hawai‘i,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “Our new Hawai‘i routes from Chicago, Newark and Orange County, in addition to the dozens of flights United already operates from the mainland to Hawai‘i, offer travelers even more options, greater convenience and shorter travel times to the fantastic outdoor offerings Hawai‘i has to offer.”

Earlier this month, the airline announced that customers traveling to Hawai‘i who have a valid negative COVID-19 test can show their results before boarding to save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival.

United is also making it easier to get the right tests to avoid Hawaii’s 10-day quarantine by making approved COVID-19 tests available to all customers traveling to the islands no matter where in the U.S. their travel begins. Additionally, the airline recently introduced a new digital solution, “The Travel-Ready Center,” where customers can review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required testing and vaccination records for travel, all in one place.