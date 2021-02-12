HPD Seeks Public’s Help Finding Missing Kona Man

Hawai‘i Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Kailua-Kona last seen on Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. on Kalani Street.

Paul Julian Fernandez is known to frequent the Kona area near Henry Street and Palani Road. He is described as a Caucasian male, 5-feet-07-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes and partially balding blonde hair.

HPD has not provided a photo of Fernandez at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on Fernandez’s whereabouts to call Officer Tyler Meno of Kona Patrol at the police department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311.