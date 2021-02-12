Eviction Moratorium Extended Another 60 Days

Gov. David Ige has issued an 18th emergency proclamation for COVID-19, extending the eviction moratorium for another 60 days.

The moratorium prohibits evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit.

“The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel. This EP acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers,” Ige said.

Additionally, CDC updated its guidelines for vaccinated individuals exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The vaccinated individuals who are exposed are no longer required to quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine and are at least 14 days beyond completion of the vaccine series.

Are within three months following receipt of the last dose in the series.

Have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.

The governor’s proclamation includes mention of this anticipated new exception, that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. This exception is not available as of today.

The 18th emergency proclamation also adds that government agencies may rely on the suspension of the Uniform Information Practices Act when they meet certain specifications and fulfill a number of requirements. The suspension of the UIPA, the state’s open records law, is evolving.

“This open records law suspension balances the incredible amount of time and effort government agencies are expending on responding to the pandemic and the importance of access to government records,” Ige said.

The 18th emergency proclamation expires in 60 days, on April 13, 2021.

To view the 18th emergency proclamation click here.