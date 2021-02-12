Who:

Students who are graduating in 2021 from a public or independent high school in Hawai‘i.

What:

Application deadline for HMSA Kaimana Scholarships.

When:

Applications must be received by HMSA by Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Where:

Please submit applications to [email protected]. Visit hmsa.com/Kaimana for full submission details.

Why:

The 2021 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program is celebrating its 16th year of recognizing Hawaii’s best students. The scholarship is awarded to students who excel in academics, athletics, community service, and healthy activities. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the many changes in the school year, they have adjusted the requirements to make the scholarship available to more students.

Up to 15 scholarships valued at $5,000 each will be awarded to high school seniors graduating in 2021.

Applicants must be a high school senior graduating from a Hawai‘i high school in 2021 with a passing GPA. Participation in athletics and involvement in community service during their high school years are encouraged but not required.

Scholarship applications are available on HMSA’s website and the Hawaii High School Athletic Association website.

HMSA’s senior vice president and chief community engagement officer, Kathy Matayoshi, is available to talk about the value of the scholarship.

HMSA is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information visit hmsa.com.