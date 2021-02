Recovery Support for Hawai‘i Small Businesses Offered by DBEDT

Several state-sponsored and independent support agencies continue to provide resources and information to help small business recovery and growth in Hawai‘i.

Various socially-distanced webinars are listed below in chronological order:

Hawaii CARES Act and Economic Recovery Act: Information Updates

Presented by Honolulu Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center at the University of Hawai‘i

Thursday, Feb. 11, from 9 am to 10 am

Register on Eventbrite: https://hicaresact.eventbrite.com

USPTO Webinar: Path to a Patent, Part V: Learn How to Draft Patent Claims

Shared by UH Office of Innovation and Commercialization

Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 am to 10 am

Register on Eventbrite (deadline Feb. 11): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/path-to-a-patent-part-v-learn-how-to-draft-patent-claims-tickets-131081292675

USPTO Webinar: Trademark Basics Boot Camp, Module 3: Application Requirements

Shared by UH Office of Innovation and Commercialization

Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 9 am to 10 am

Register on Eventbrite (deadline Feb. 15): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trademark-basics-boot-camp-module-3-application-requirements-tickets-136431354855

USPTO Webinar: Copyright Basics and Considerations for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

Shared by UH Office of Innovation and Commercialization

Thursday, Feb. 18, from 8 am to 10 am

Register at (deadline Feb. 17): https://web.cvent.com/event/a085b529-652c-4e6c-a6e6-e61f009d9f97/summary

Business Valuations and Financial Statement Analysis in the Pandemic Economy

Presented by Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 am to Noon

Register at: https://clients.hisbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=441000X

USPTO Teleconference: Innovators and Entrepreneurs: Learn about IP Basics and SBA Resources

Shared by UH Office of Innovation and Commercialization

March 4, from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Register on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intellectual-property-basics-sba-resources-teleconference-only-tickets-85697526609