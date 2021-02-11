Got a Question? Call Aloha United Way 211 Line for the Answer

Aloha United Way (AUW) hopes to raise awareness to the state’s 211 helpline in honor of Feb. 11.

Aloha United Way 211 line is Hawai‘i’s only comprehensive statewide community information and referral service. It’s free and confidential.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, AUW officials report a 600% increase in calls, texts and emails to the helpline. As a result, AUW expanded its services to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Information is also available on the online database.

This helpline provides information and resources for callers who want information about COVID-19 and vaccines. 211 specialists also help callers find food, shelter, obtain financial assistance, child care, parenting support, elderly care, disability services, job training and more.

