February 11, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 11, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 11, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 11, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 57. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov