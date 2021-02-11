February 11, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 57. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

