Autopsy Report Released on Kona Man Killed in 3-Car Crash

A Kailua-Kona man involved in a three-car crash last week suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, according to an autopsy report.

The crash occurred on Feb. 3 at the intersection of Kamanu Street and Oluwalu Street in Kailua-Kona. One of the drivers, Cornell Bruce Linerud, 84, was transported to Kona Community Hospital and later flown to Queens Medical Center on O‘ahu.

He was pronounced dead on Feb. 8 at 5:03 a.m.

The results of an autopsy determined that the cause of death was due to the injuries sustained in the traffic collision.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or email at [email protected] Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

This is the fifth traffic fatality this year compared to three at this time last year.