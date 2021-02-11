Autopsy Report Released on Kona Man Killed in 3-Car Crash

Autopsy Report Released on Kona Man Killed in 3-Car CrashFebruary 11, 2021, 10:54 AM HST (Updated February 11, 2021, 10:54 AM)
A Kailua-Kona man involved in a three-car crash last week suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, according to an autopsy report.
The crash occurred on Feb. 3 at the intersection of Kamanu Street and Oluwalu Street in Kailua-Kona. One of the drivers, Cornell Bruce Linerud, 84, was transported to Kona Community Hospital and later flown to Queens Medical Center on O‘ahu.
He was pronounced dead on Feb. 8 at 5:03 a.m.
The results of an autopsy determined that the cause of death was due to the injuries sustained in the traffic collision.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or email at [email protected] Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.
This is the fifth traffic fatality this year compared to three at this time last year.