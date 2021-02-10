US Attorney for Hawai‘i Kenji Price Asked to Step Down

By Big Island Now
February 10, 2021, 2:10 PM HST (Updated February 10, 2021, 2:10 PM)
US Attorney Kenji M. Price for the District of Hawai‘i was asked to step down by the Biden administration.

On Feb. 9, Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson instructed most presidentially-appointed US Attorneys, which included Price, to submit their resignations. These resignations were requested to be effective Feb. 28.

“Our office is taking all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition and will provide more information soon,” officials from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawai‘i stated.

