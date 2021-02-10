US Attorney for Hawai‘i Kenji Price Asked to Step Down

US Attorney Kenji M. Price for the District of Hawai‘i was asked to step down by the Biden administration.

On Feb. 9, Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson instructed most presidentially-appointed US Attorneys, which included Price, to submit their resignations. These resignations were requested to be effective Feb. 28.

“Our office is taking all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition and will provide more information soon,” officials from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawai‘i stated.