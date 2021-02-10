Puna Man Facing Drug Charges After Meth, Heroin Found at Pāhoa Residence

A search warrant executed on a Pāhoa residence led to the discovery of nearly a pound of methamphetamine resulting in one arrest.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Vice section arrested Jordan Kaneshiro on numerous drug offenses on Feb. 8 after a search warrant executed on a residence in the Ainaloa subdivision yielded to the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia.

According to HPD, authorities recovered just under a pound of methamphetamine (425.4 grams), which has a street value of more than $21,000. Officers also recovered 0.4 grams of heroin, various drug paraphernalia items and $2,840 in cash from the property.

Kaneshiro was charged with two counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $120,000.

Kaneshiro remains in custody pending his initial court appearance, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10, in South Hilo District Court.