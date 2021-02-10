Police Arrest 28 For DUI

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the first week of February. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 138 DUI arrests compared with 116 during the same period last year, an increase of 19%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 11 36 Puna 6 23 Kaʻu 0 2 Kona 9 67 South Kohala 2 8 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 28 138

There have been 68 major accidents so far this year compared with 108 during the same period last year, a decrease of 37%.

To date, there have been four fatal crashes resulting in four fatalities compared with three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.