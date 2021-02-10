HPD Seeks Public’s Help Finding 14-year-old Runaway

HPD Seeks Public’s Help Finding 14-year-old RunawayFebruary 10, 2021, 3:14 PM HST (Updated February 10, 2021, 3:14 PM)
Hawai‘i Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old Hilo girl who was reported as a runaway.
Lokelani Trouche-Nobriga last seen in Hilo on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 11:05 a.m. wearing a black jacket, jeans, and white shoes.
She is described as being 4’-11”, 119 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information on Lokelani’s whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.