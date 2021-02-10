2 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Hawai‘i County

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 56 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, raising the statewide total to 26,584. Five new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 69 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.5%.

Two new cases were identified on the Big Island Wednesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,423

Hawai‘i: 2,203

Maui: 1,882

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 109

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 763

A total of 1,766 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 423 people have died.