February 09, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Low around 60. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 68. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast 21 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

