February 09, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 09, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 9, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 9, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Low around 60. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 68. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast 21 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
:
Puna
:
Waikoloa
:
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov