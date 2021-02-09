DOH Reports 37 New COVID Cases Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 37 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 26,531. No new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 71 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.6%.

Three new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 21,383

Hawai‘i: 2,201

Maui: 1,873

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 109

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 761

A total of 1,752 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 418 people have died.