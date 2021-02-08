February 08, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

