Celebrate Chinese New Year With Queens’ MarketPlace

Queens’ MarketPlace will celebrate the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, with several family-friendly activities over the course of this week.

The holiday represents a centuries-old tradition widely celebrated in Hawai‘i. During Queens’ MarketPlace’s five-day celebration, families are invited to enjoy socially-distanced Chinese New Year themed activities. Keiki can participate in a scavenger hunt to win a lucky prize, shoppers can receive a lucky numbered gift card with purchase, and the whole family can take pictures in the Chinese New Year themed decorated Coronation Pavilion.

Lai See Scavenger Hunt: Feb. 10–14

Kids and families can celebrate the Chinese New Year at Queens’ MarketPlace with a free scavenger hunt. All you need to participate is a smart phone, an adventurous spirit and a face mask.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Enjoy this scavenger hunt from Feb. 10–13 between 11 am and 7 pm, as well as Feb. 14 between noon and 6 pm. To play, start your hunt at the Coronation Pavilion. Look for the QR code posted on a sandwich board sign and scan it with a smart phone to get the clue that takes you to your second destination. Solve the clues to find the next four destinations by 7 pm daily (or 6 pm on Feb. 14). At the fourth and final stop, scan the QR code and it will reveal where to pick up a prize bag filled with lucky treats.

Lucky Lai See Gift-With-Purchase: Feb. 10–14

Inspired by the Chinese New Year tradition of giving lai see, shoppers who redeem $150 or more in receipts (mall-wide, from Feb. 10–14) can pick up a lai see red envelope at Cariloha. Each envelope contains a lucky number that corresponds to a gift card with a lucky number value. Gifts cards are in values of $22, $28, $88 and $168. Lai see envelopes are limited to one per person per day while supplies last.

Lions & Lanterns Photo Contest: Feb. 12–14

Commemorate the Chinese New Year with a picture in the Coronation Pavilion, decorated with a spectacular lion balloon sculpture and red lanterns. Post your photo on Instagram and/or Facebook and tag @QueensMarketPlace for a chance to win a $200 gift card to Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas. Take pictures and tag between Feb. 10–14. The winner will be announced on Feb. 15.

For more details, visit www.queensmarketplace.com. The use of face masks and social distancing protocols as outlined by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) are required. Queens’ MarketPlace adheres to all COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by the DOH, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and county government proclamations.