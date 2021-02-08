Big Island Mayor Back to Work After Surviving Heart Attack

Nearly one month to the day after suffering a heart attack, Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth is back behind the desk.

Mayor Roth returned to work Monday after recovering from a heart attack that occurred on Jan. 9, 2021, in Kailua-Kona. His doctors on Feb. 3 gave him clearance to return to work on a limited, part-time basis as he continues his recovery.

Mayor Roth, who was released from the hospital on Jan. 20, has been working from home on a minimal basis and will begin to resume his full workload over the coming weeks. It is unclear when Mayor Roth will return full time to the office but will be alternating between his home and the office in the meantime.

“I’m excited and, more importantly, ready to be back,” the Mayor said. “I feel much better and look forward to hitting the ground running. Our staff in the Mayor’s office has done a fantastic job ensuring that none of our projects or initiatives missed a beat in my absence, and I couldn’t feel more supported throughout my recovery.”

“The aloha and prayers from the community were truly felt, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community, island, and county.”