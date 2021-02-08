33 New Coronavirus Cases Reported as Virus Numbers Trend Down

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 33 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 26,500. Zero new COVID-related deaths were reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 75 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%.

Three new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,361

Hawai‘i: 2,198

Maui: 1,870

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 109

Moloka‘i: 25

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 758

A total of 1,751 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 418 people have died.